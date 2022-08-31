Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Carr’s Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,267. The firm has a market cap of £121.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Carr’s Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.54 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.04).

Carr’s Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

