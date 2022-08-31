Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GFTU stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 717.90 ($8.67). The company had a trading volume of 272,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 781.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 905.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.77. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,425 ($17.22).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

