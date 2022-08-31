Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Grows By 15.6%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of ACXIF opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.27 and its 200 day moving average is $188.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACXIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

