Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Drops By 18.6%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.8 %

AB stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. 126,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,270. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.