Short Interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Drops By 21.5%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ameresco Price Performance
AMRC opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.