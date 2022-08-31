Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Decreases By 12.5%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AME stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.16. 1,076,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,503. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.