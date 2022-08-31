Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Rises By 13.8%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.