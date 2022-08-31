Short Interest in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Declines By 11.6%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 927,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Trading Down 2.7 %

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 588,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading

