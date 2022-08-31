Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Declines By 11.3%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 295,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at AssetMark Financial

In other news, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after buying an additional 259,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.04.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

