Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Grows By 9.8%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 677,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Autohome Price Performance
Shares of ATHM stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 81,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.09.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Autohome
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autohome (ATHM)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.