Short Interest in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Decreases By 12.6%

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Get Avalara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

Avalara Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. 6,730,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.