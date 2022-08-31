Short Interest in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Rises By 13.2%

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avangrid Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 898,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Avangrid by 7,578.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

