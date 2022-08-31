Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Decreases By 14.7%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.62. The company had a trading volume of 458,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,835. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average is $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

