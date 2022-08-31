Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Decreases By 14.7%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.62. The company had a trading volume of 458,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,835. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average is $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.