Short Interest in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Decreases By 10.4%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 84,761 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

NYSE BMI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.68. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.