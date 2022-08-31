Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Decreases By 19.7%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 116.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $70.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

