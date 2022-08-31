Short Interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Drops By 11.3%

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BGSF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BGSF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BGSF by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,570. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

