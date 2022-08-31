Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Rises By 24.8%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 43,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,691. The stock has a market cap of $472.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

