Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Drops By 17.3%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 395,215 shares of company stock valued at $67,156,007. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

