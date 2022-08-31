Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Rises By 7.7%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGO stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

