Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Declines By 13.0%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 34,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,712,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,485,332. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

About Camber Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 122.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Camber Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

