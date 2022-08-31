Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Decreases By 9.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 20,300,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 618.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 102,637 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cano Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cano Health by 62.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 31,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.