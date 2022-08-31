Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Decreases By 9.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 20,300,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Cano Health Stock Performance
CANO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.