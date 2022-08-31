Short Interest in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Declines By 9.7%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.05. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1,004.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 74,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 132,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

