Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Declines By 12.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 793,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

