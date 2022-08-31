Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Declines By 17.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,952. The firm has a market cap of $762.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,623 shares of company stock worth $437,959. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.