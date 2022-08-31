Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Decreases By 11.8%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. 2,066,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,208. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.