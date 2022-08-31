Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Expands By 9.7%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

Shares of CRPOF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

