Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Expands By 9.7%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ceapro Stock Performance
Shares of CRPOF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
Ceapro Company Profile
