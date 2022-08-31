Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Expands By 6.9%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

Clarim Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10. Clarim Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Clarim Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

