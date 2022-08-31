Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Increases By 7.6%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.