Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Drops By 13.6%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 11,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CommScope Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 3,120,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. CommScope has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CommScope

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 140,890 shares of company stock worth $1,290,176. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

