Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Grows By 15.2%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,086,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 336,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,903. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.30%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

