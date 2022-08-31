Short Interest in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expands By 11.6%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

COST traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,965. The firm has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.97.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

