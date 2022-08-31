Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Decreases By 11.4%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 412,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

CCAP opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.61%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.