Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Decreases By 11.4%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 412,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.61%.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.