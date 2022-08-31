Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Declines By 17.4%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 408,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,090. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 197.69% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $172.88 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.