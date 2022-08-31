Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Decreases By 20.7%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.19. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,326. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after buying an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

