Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Drops By 11.9%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 14,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 1,791,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -237.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 658,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

