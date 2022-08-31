Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Declines By 16.4%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

EDPFY stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,697. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

(Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.