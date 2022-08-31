Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 9.5%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.3814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.