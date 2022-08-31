Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 9.5%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.3814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.60.

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.