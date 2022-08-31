Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Expands By 5.2%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 82,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBTC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528. The stock has a market cap of $396.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.53%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

