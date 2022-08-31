Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Drops By 11.8%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 11,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 740.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 268,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.5 %

EQNR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,444. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.