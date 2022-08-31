Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Drops By 12.5%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTA remained flat at $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

