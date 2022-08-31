Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Grows By 11.7%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.7 days.

Halma Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Halma has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,355.00.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

