Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Declines By 20.3%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. Heineken has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

