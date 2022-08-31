Short Interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Drops By 15.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 40,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 143,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,510. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.33.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
