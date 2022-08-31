Short Interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Drops By 15.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 40,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 143,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,510. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

