Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Declines By 15.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 18,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 963,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,262. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Himax Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.