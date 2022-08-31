Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Increases By 17.4%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $130.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

