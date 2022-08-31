Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rises By 8.3%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 7,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,471. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $325.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

