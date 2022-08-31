Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases By 13.1%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 972,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $266,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 145,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

