Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Decreases By 16.7%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCIIW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.