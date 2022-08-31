Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Decreases By 16.7%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCIIW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (HCIIW)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.