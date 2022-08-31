Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Increases By 10.8%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 45,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,063. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.51. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

