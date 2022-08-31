Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Increases By 10.8%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 45,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,063. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.51. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.