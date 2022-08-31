Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Increases By 10.3%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ICLK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 231,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.27.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

